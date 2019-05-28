Much of Minnesota got a Memorial Day soaking, with spots in the southeast corner of the state getting hit by tornadoes.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen reported that the highest rain totals fell on the Twin Cities metro area and south, with much of the southern half of the state getting between 1 1/2 to 2 inches of rain. New Prague clocked in at 2.8 inches, said Meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein. Rochester reported 3.3 inches of rain as of early evening, according to a National Weather Service report.

Authorities said a few tornadoes wound their way through the southeast corner of the state in the afternoon.

Three twisters were reported to have touched down in western Fillmore County early Monday afternoon, Sheriff John DeGeorge said in a statement. No injuries were reported, though at least four farm sites sustained damage to buildings. Some homes sustained minor wind and tree damage.

The storm system brought moderate-to-heavy rains in southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis.

South of Interstate 90, a warm, moist air mass with strong winds brought the tornadoes that developed in Charles City, Iowa and Lime Springs, Iowa, and traveled northeast to end in Fillmore County, according to a weather service report.

A tornado also was reported just to the southeast of Albert Lea in Glenville, Minn.