Medtronic beat earnings and revenue expectations in its quarterly earnings announcement Tuesday and raised its full-year earnings outlook, as the medical device maker run from offices in Fridley saw growth across its four product groups.

Medtronic recorded net income of $1.8 billion on $7.7 billion in revenue for its second quarter, which ended Oct. 25, as sales of its surgical and minimally invasive products grew 6% and the and the heart-products group grew at just 1%. Diabetes supplies grew at 4% — about the same organic rate of growth as the company revenue as a whole.

Total revenue was up 3% compared with the same quarter last year, slightly above consensus estimates published before the premarket earnings call Tuesday. Earnings per share climbed more than 7% on an adjusted diluted basis, which was 3 cents a share above the forecast for the quarter.

"We reported another quarter of solid results, reflecting our continued focus on executing to our commitments across Medtronic," Chief Executive Omar Ishrak said in a written statement. "Our broad-based performance this quarter demonstrates the consistency of our execution, the strength of our innovation, and the benefit of our business and geographic diversification."

The world's largest pure med-tech company reiterated its revenue forecast for fiscal 2020, which will end in April. Executives are projecting about 4% organic revenue growth for the fiscal year, with revenue growth expected to accelerate in the second half of the year. The company increased its adjusted earnings per share for 2020 to a range of $5.57 to $5.63, up 3 cents from prior estimates on both ends of the range.

"The first half of this fiscal year has gone well, as we've executed to our commitments and delivered better-than-expected results," Ishrak said in the earnings statement. "As we look forward, we're even more excited about what lies ahead, as the investments we've made in our pipeline begin to pay off by accelerating our revenue growth and creating value for our shareholders."