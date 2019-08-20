Medtronic, the world's largest medical device maker, beat earnings and revenue expectations in its fiscal first quarter with strong sales of minimally invasive aortic heart valves, surgical staplers, and stroke-fighting devices used in the brain.

As a result of the overall performance, Medtronic raised its earnings per share guidance for the full year by 10 cents. Investor news service Seeking Alpha reported Medtronic shares were up 2% in premarket trading at 6:30 a.m.

The devicemaker, run from offices in Fridley, reported net income of $1.7 billion on worldwide revenue of $7.49 billion during the three months that ended July 26, according to results published Tuesday morning.

Revenue was up about 1%, while net profit increased by 6%, compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue had been forecast by Wall Street analysts to rise by less than a percent.

Looking at earnings per share, Medtronic recorded adjusted diluted quarterly EPS of $1.26, up nearly 8%. That was 8 cents above analysts' consensus forecast.

"Medtronic had a solid first quarter, delivering revenue growth, operating margin expansion, and adjusted EPS growth all ahead of expectations," Medtronic chief executive Omar Ishrak said in the earnings announcement.

Medtronic increased its adjusted EPS guidance for the fiscal year that ends next April to a range of $5.54 to $5.60, an increase of 10 cents at either end of the range, including an estimated 10 cents of negative impact from international currency exchange rates. The company reaffirmed its full year organic revenue guidance of 4%.