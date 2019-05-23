A decline in sales of medical devices to treat irregular heart beats contributed to an expected flat revenue performance at Medtronic PLC, but the Minnesota-run device company exceeded profit expectations.

Medtronic had adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.54, seven cents above analysts’ forecast. Operating profits, a closely watched measure at the complex global company, increased nearly 5%.

Overall, Medtronic recorded adjusted net income of $2.08 billion on revenue of $8.15 billion for the three months ended April 26, the fourth quarter of its fiscal year.

For the full year, Medtronic recorded revenue of $30.6 billion, an increase of 5.5% after adjusting for international currency fluctuations.

Sales of heart-rhythm devices — traditionally Medtronic’s largest individual product category — declined to $5.9 billion for the year, becoming the only product category in the company to show a full-year sales decline after adjusting for currency. Sales of diabetes devices grew the most, rising 13% to $2.4 billion in sales.

In Thursday morning’s earnings announcement, Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak said the fourth quarter was a “solid finish” to the fiscal year.

“In fiscal year 2019, we executed and delivered revenue growth, EPS, and free cash flow all above the guidance we set at the beginning of the year,” Ishrak said in a statement. “Our organization overcame challenges and relied upon the diversification of our business to deliver another quarter of solid top- and bottom-line results, with excellent free cash flow generation.”

In premarket trading Thursday morning, Medtronic shares were up nearly 2.5% to $90.95.