Minnesota Mr. Basketball and Champlin Park senior McKinley Wright has asked to be released from his signed letter of intent to Dayton, he tweeted in a statement Friday.

Wright, the Star Tribune All-Metro player of the year, signed with the Flyers in November. But Archie Miller left last month to become the head coach at Indiana. Dayton’s new coach Anthony Grant is expected to meet with Wright soon.

“After talking with my family, friends and [AAU coach] Al Harris, I’ve decided to request for my release from Dayton University and reopen my recruitment,” Wright tweeted. “Dayton remains a program that I will strongly consider. I feel that it’s in my best interest to explore all opportunities with the current change of events.”

The 6-foot-1 point guard averaged 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game this season for 31-1 Champlin Park, which finished runner-up in the Class 4A state tournament.

The Gophers previously offered Wright a scholarship, but they have signed St. Raymond’s High School (N.Y.) point guard Isaiah Washington, decreasing the chances of Wright coming to Minnesota.

Wright also had offers from Illinois, Memphis and Xavier, among others