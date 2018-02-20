Dr. John Noseworthy, the veteran chief executive at the Mayo Clinic, is retiring at the end of 2018, the Rochester-based health system announced Tuesday.

Noseworthy was named chief executive in 2009, with the retirement of his predecessor, Dr. Denis Cortese.

In a statement Tuesday, the clinic said a committee would soon be announced to begin a search for the next chief executive.

“We would have welcomed Dr. Noseworthy serving even longer, but we respect his personal decision to retire and are confident in the strong pool of succession candidates,” said Samuel Di Piazza, the chair of Mayo’s board of trustees, in a statement.

The clinic said the decision comes after a strong year of quality patient care plus advances in research and education. Mayo says it recently completed a $3.76 billion, eight-year philanthropic campaign.

