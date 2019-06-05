Mayo Clinic plans to use a $32 million philanthropic gift to construct a four-story research building in Rochester.

The money comes from the New York-based Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, which is named for two former Mayo Clinic patients.

Stephen Kellen, who was chief executive of an investment firm based in New York, and his wife represent the first of four generations in their family who have received care at Mayo, according to a news release issued this week by the clinic.

Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, the Mayo Clinic chief executive, said in a statement: “This remarkable gift will allow us to meet a critical need for research space on our Rochester campus.”

Clinic officials say planning efforts this year will determine specific uses for the new building. Construction is expected to begin next year with occupancy scheduled for 2022.

With 64,000 square feet of space, the building will be located about two blocks south of the Mayo’s Gonda Building, which serves as the front door to the clinic for many patients. It will be located within a portion of the city that’s being called “Discovery Square,” a subdistrict of the ongoing Destination Medical Center (DMC) economic development project in Rochester.

DMC draws on $545 million in taxpayer funds to build certain types of infrastructure that support private development in Rochester. The law that gave rise to DMC, however, does not allow public funds to go to Mayo Clinic itself, so the new project isn’t eligible, said Lisa Clarke, executive director of the DMC Economic Development Agency.

The taxpayer funds are “intended to support other private investment to the tune of about $2.2 billion over 20 years,” Clarke said.

The new research building will be located just north of Mayo Clinic’s Opus Building, which is situated at the corner of Fourth Street Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest in Rochester.