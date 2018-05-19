

Twins first baseman Joe Mauer, while chasing after then diving for a foul ball on May 11 during last weekend's series in Anaheim, suffered a slight injury to left side of his neck.

It would have been a highlight reel worthy play, as he turned his back to the infield and raced down the right field line before going after the ball, but Mauer's dive left him a few feet short.

"I think he got jarred pretty good," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

And now we know what the cost of diving for that ball was. Mauer continued to play with the sore neck, while treating it over the next several days. But had to leave Friday's game after the top of the fifth inning when his neck began to bother him some more.

“It’s kinda more left (side) but kind of the whole back/neck," Mauer said. "Like I said, I’ve been getting treatment on it the last couple days. Today it just got worse so we thought it was the best move.”

Mauer was replaced by Logan Morrison, who was the third batter up in the fifth inning. Mauer, batting .283 after going 0-for-2 on Friday, doesn't expect to be out long.

“Day to day," he said. "I’d like to be in the lineup tomorrow to be honest. It might take a day or two. Nothing more than that. I just think I need to let it calm down.”

Molitor was asked if Molitor was a candidate for the disabled list.

I’m not really thinking about that right now," he said. "We’ll see how he responds the next couple of days."

Also, Miguel Sano is heading to Rochester tomorrow begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment.