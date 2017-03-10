Lakeville police officers responded to a reported home invasion this week. The suspect? A hungry 20-pound raccoon.

Police said the homeowner awoke in the night after hearing noises in her kitchen. When she went to investigate, she found all her drawers open, a large mess, and a furry culprit.

Startled by the woman, police said the "suspect" ran into the bedroom. When Lakeville officers arrived, they said they found the raccoon evading capture in a window.

Officers made light of the story in a Facebook post on Friday by saying the raccoon "was safely taken into custody but, due to an illegal search, was released without charges."