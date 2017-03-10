Lakeville police officers responded to a reported home invasion this week. The suspect? A hungry 20-pound raccoon.
Police said the homeowner awoke in the night after hearing noises in her kitchen. When she went to investigate, she found all her drawers open, a large mess, and a furry culprit.
Startled by the woman, police said the "suspect" ran into the bedroom. When Lakeville officers arrived, they said they found the raccoon evading capture in a window.
Officers made light of the story in a Facebook post on Friday by saying the raccoon "was safely taken into custody but, due to an illegal search, was released without charges."
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
3 Wisconsin communities to get state loans for pipes
Three Wisconsin communities will receive more than $1 million in state subsidies to replace lead pipes.
South Metro
Masked suspect in Lakeville home invasion turns out to be hungry 20-pound raccoon
Lakeville police officers responded to a reported home invasion this week. The suspect? A hungry 20-pound raccoon. Police said the homeowner awoke in the night…
Variety
Wisconsin company wins US Championship Cheese Contest
A Wisconsin company can lay claim to having the best cheese in America.
Minneapolis
Mpls. considers blocking use of tire rubber on playgrounds, athletic fields
The Park Board has asked the City Council to delay action for 30 days.
Minneapolis
Former stadium official waived $55,300 in rent on her own
Michele Kelm-Helgen, who resigned last month, said she used her discretion to waive rent for club spaces to further the goal of marketing U.S. Bank Stadium.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.