A martial arts fighter suffered a significant brain injury during a bout in Minneapolis over the weekend, underwent emergency surgery and has "a very long road to recovery."

Nate Kosberg, 26, who trains out of the Academy gym in Brooklyn Center, was injured during his amateur muay Thai bout Saturday at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis and remains in serious condition Thursday at HCMC.

The 137-pound Kosberg, who lost the three-round fight in a decision, "didn't appear hurt at all ... after the fight and was talking and laughing," said Kaitlin Young, a fellow fighter who helps publicize this and other forms of sanctioned fighting in Minnesota.

Once outside the ring and while taking off his gear, "he started to pass out," said Young, who was ringside during Kosberg's bout.

An ambulance raced Kosberg the few miles from Dinkytown to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis for what Young described as a life-threatening cerebral hemorrhage and underwent surgery to remove a blood clot.

Muay Thai uses stand-up striking with fists and feet along with various clinching techniques. Bouts are held around the world, and some online videos have drawn millions of views each.

Kosberg's bout and the rest of Saturday's 14-fight card had a doctor ringside and was sanctioned by the state Office of Combative Sports, Young said.

"He has a very long road to recovery but is thankfully still with us," Young said in a posting on a fundraising web page set up on Kosberg's behalf.

Kosberg just ended his time on staff at Windom School in south Minneapolis as a physical education instructor in order to concentrate more fully on his fighting career, said School District spokeswoman Julie Brown.

He's also been teaching teaches at Work of Art: Kickboxing and Fitness in Minnetonka, Young said.

The Minneapolis South High School graduate received a child psychology degree from the University of Minnesota and also minored in Spanish, according to his Windom School bio page.