Still grounded: Boeing shares slid 3.4% to $313.28 Tuesday after it said that it doesn’t expect federal regulators to approve changes to the grounded 737 Max until this summer — several months longer than the company was saying just a few weeks ago. Shares closed Friday at $323.05.

Frayed laces: VF Corp. shares fell 8.3% to $86.65 Thursday after the company trimmed its full-year forecasts as the apparel maker struggles with waning demand for its Timberland outerwear and slowing growth at Vans. The company also fell short of sales estimates. Shares closed Friday at $84.53.

Robust profit: Software company Citrix Systems jumped 8.5% to $129.35 Thursday after handily beating Wall Street’s profit and revenue forecasts. Shares closed the week at $128.26.

Strong demand: American Airlines shares rose 5.4% to $28.80 Thursday after it reported that strong travel demand resulted in record occupancy levels on its planes, though the airline noted it had to cancel flights because of the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max jets. Shares closed Friday at $27.64.

Chill in China: Las Vegas Sands, which gets most of its revenue from Macau on China’s southern coast, fell 4% to $71.10 Tuesday amid coronavirus fears. Shares closed the week at $67.85.

Earnings parade: Halliburton rose 1.5% to $24.32 Tuesday after it joined the growing list of companies to report stronger results than analysts expected. Shares closed Friday at $23.10.

news services