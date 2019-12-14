Takeoff: Delta Air Lines rose 3.3% to $56.87 Thursday after the most profitable U.S. carrier gave investors a surprisingly good profit and revenue forecast for 2020. The company said it expects sustained demand for air travel and stable prices for jet fuel. Shares closed Friday at $56.73.

Falling short: American Eagle Outfitters shares dropped 6.7% to $14.11 Wednesday after it forecast holiday-quarter profit and comparable sales below market expectations, as the apparel retailer ramps up promotions to counter sluggish demand for its flagship AE brand. Shares closed the week at $14.46.

Nice run: Vail Resorts rose 2.1% to $235.54 Tuesday after the company's fiscal first-quarter results beat forecasts, as its resorts in Australia and North America buoyed results. Shares closed Friday at $242.89.

Low gas: Chevron fell 1.1% to $116.62 Wednesday after the energy company warned investors about a potential charge of up to $11 billion because of lower long-term prices for oil and natural gas. Shares closed the week at $117.96.

Not stylish: Tailored Brands slumped 11.1% to $ 4.31 Thursday after the owner of Men's Wearhouse issued quarterly guidance that was below what analysts were expecting. Shares closed Friday at $4.13.

Dressed to the nines: Online clothing styling service Stitch Fix surged 7.2% to $26.83 Tuesday after topping earnings estimates and giving a bullish outlook. The performance of the company's direct buy program was a standout. Shares closed the week at $25.87.

