Revved up: Ferrari rose 4.2 percent to $138.32 after the sportscar maker announced plans to launch 15 new models in five years as it looks to its roots to fuel growth. Shares closed the week at $137.47.
Growth fit: Fitbit shares gained 6 percent to $6.15 Wednesday after the maker of wearable exercise trackers launched a platform that offers personalized coaching. The company also announced a partnership with Humana to potentially give the insurer’s 5 million members access to the platform. Shares closed Friday at $5.94.
Almost there: Praxair climbed 3.7 percent to $163.98 Wednesday on news reports that the industrial gases company is moving closer to U.S. antitrust approval of its merger with Germany’s Linde. Shares closed the week at $166.50.
Soft sales: Micron Technology fell 2.9 percent to $44.74 Friday after the chipmaker gave a revenue forecast that fell short of analysts’ estimates.
Tweet deleted: Shares in Twitter fell 3.8 percent to $29.98 Monday after an analyst cut the price target on the social media company. The shares closed Friday at $28.50.
Relieved: Teva Pharmaceutical climbed 4.9 percent to $23.98 Monday after U.S. regulators approved the drugmaker’s preventive migraine treatment. The stock closed the week at $24.36.
Overhaul gains: Under Armour rose 5 percent to $19.68 Thursday after the athletic apparel company said it will cut 400 jobs and spend more money on a restructuring plan. Shares closed Friday at $20.57.
