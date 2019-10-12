Fresh sheets: Bed Bath & Beyond surged 24% to $12.30 Thursday after the struggling home goods chain named Target’s former chief merchandising officer to be its new CEO and president. Shares closed the week at $12.98.

Grounded: Delta Air Lines fell 3.7% to $51.92 Thursday after the company gave investors a weak profit forecast for the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter is among the busiest for U.S. airlines because of holiday travelers. Shares closed Friday at $52.95.

Losing face: Ambarella tumbled 9.5% to $51.79 Tuesday as chipmakers absorbed the impact of the latest U.S. restrictions on sales to Chinese tech companies that develop facial recognition and other artificial intelligence technology. Shares closed the week at $53.60.

Bruised: Johnson & Johnson fell 2.4% to $128.72 Wednesday after the health care company was ordered to pay $8 billion in punitive damages by a Philadelphia jury in a case involving the antipsychotic drug ­Risperdal. Shares closed Friday at $131.33.

Down river: James River Group Holdings plunged 22.3% to $38.04 Wednesday after the insurer said it will cancel policies early for its largest customer, saying they weren’t meeting its goals for profitability. Shares closed the week at $37.92.

Encouraging outlook: FireEye climbed 3.7% to $14.35 Wednesday after the cybersecurity company told investors that its third-quarter revenue will hit the high end of its forecast and possibly top its expectations. Shares closed Friday at $15.08.

news services