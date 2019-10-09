MARK CRAIG’s WEEK 6 POWER RANKINGS
1. Patriots (5-0)
Not even a shaky kicker can make Bill Belichick wobble.
2. 49ers (4-0)
The next new best NFC team — for now — brought an intensity that the visiting Browns had no shot of matching Monday night.
3. Saints (4-1)
Teddy lets ’er rip while improving to 3-0 in place of Brees.
4. Bills (4-1)
Five games and they still haven’t allowed more than 17 points.
5. Seahawks (4-1)
Russell Wilson going for first 5-1 start since Seattle won the Super Bowl during the ’13 season.
6. Colts (3-2)
So you lose at home to the Raiders, knock me out of my survivor pool and then win at Kansas City on Monday Night Football?
7. Chiefs (4-1)
It took 26 starts for Patrick Mahomes to put up fewer than 26 points in an NFL game.
8. Packers (4-1)
Aaron Jones had 182 of the 335 yards and a franchise-record four TDs at Dallas.
9. Lions (2-1-1)
Should be well-rested for that Monday nighter at Green Bay.
10. Cowboys (3-2)
Vaunted O-line crumbling because of injuries.
11. Eagles (3-2)
In its past two trips to the Upper Midwest, Philly has beaten Aaron Rodgers in GB and Tom Brady in MSP. Next up: Kirk Cousins.
12. Vikings (3-2)
Nothing helps a good team feel better than facing a bad Giants team.
13. Raiders (3-2)
Jon Gruden would like it noted for the record that Khalil Mack had zero sacks during that 97-yard game-winning drive.
14. Bears (3-2)
Vikings fans would like it noted that Bears backup quarterbacks always play lousy the week after beating the Vikings.
15. Rams (3-2)
Los Angeles, this is your Week 6 wake-up call. Hello? Anybody home?
16. Panthers (3-2)
Ho-hum. Christian McCaffrey has 237 yards, three TDs from scrimmage.
17. Browns (2-3)
Baker looked more like a rookie Monday than he did when he was an actual rookie (see 13.4 passer rating).
18. Ravens (3-2)
Lamar Jackson sacked five times, picked three and … beats Pittsburgh.
19. Texans (3-2)
Former Falcons ball-boy Deshaun Watson throws for a career-high 426 yards in route of Atlanta.
20. Buccaneers (2-3)
Jameis Winston can’t upset the Saints from the seat of his pants.
21. Jaguars (2-3)
Will Minshew Mania send Nick Foles packing again?
22. Titans (2-3)
Six three-and-outs and four missed field-goal attempts. Is that bad?
23. Broncos (1-4)
Vic Fangio gets first win before first firing.
24. Chargers (2-3)
Apparently, Melvin Gordon ended his holdout. The Broncos didn’t notice.
25. Giants (2-3)
Danny Dimes < Danielle Dollars.
26. Cardinals (1-3-1)
They put up 514 yards while reaching the end zone only twice.
27. Steelers (1-4)
From Big Ben to little Samford’s undrafted Delvin Hodges in one month. Ouch.
28. Falcons (1-4)
They gave up 217 yards, three touchdowns and 14 catches to a Houston receiver not named DeAndre Hopkins.
29. Bengals (0-5)
So, Zac, you wanted to be an NFL head coach, eh?
30. Jets (0-4)
Luke Falk was sacked 10 times, intercepted twice, lost two fumbles and posted 120 yards. Other than that …
31. Dolphins (0-4)
No, Tankers, you cannot count the bye as your draft-clinching 17th loss.
32. Redskins (0-5)
Fired employee Jay Gruden has sub-. 500 record since 2014. Working employer/owner Daniel Snyder has sub-. 500 record since 1999. It’s good to be the king.