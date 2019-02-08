No. 2 Duke at No. 3 Virginia
Saturday: 5 p.m., ESPN
Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett combined for 57 points on 21-for-35 shooting and 14 rebounds in Duke’s 72-70 victory in the last meeting with Virginia. How can the Cavaliers slow down two of the best?
No. 19 Wisconsin at No. 7 Michigan
Saturday: 11 a.m., Ch. 9
The Wolverines have a chance to avenge an earlier loss in Madison that halted a 17-0 start to the season. The Badgers, who are now in the Big Ten title race, have been on a roll since that upset vs. Michigan with six wins in a row.
TEAMS TO WATCH
Trending up: The Badgers — they’ll be back in the Big Dance. Unless it has a monumental collapse in the last eight regular-season games, Wisconsin will get back to the NCAA tournament after missing out last season for the first time in 20 years. The Badgers have six Quadrant 1 victories.
Trending down: Big Ten No. 1 seeds. Both Michigan and Michigan State have fallen out of the top line in the projections for the first time. The Wolverines were humbled by Iowa, but they still have a shot to get back. Meanwhile, the Spartans (the Gophers’ opponent Saturday) have three consecutive losses.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Brad Davison, G, Wisconsin: Not long ago, Duke’s Grayson Allen was college basketball’s most hated player for questionable tactics. He was fiery, but a bit dirty, too. Davison is drawing those comparisons, but the Maple Grove native’s toughness, passion and playmaking have been huge during Wisconsin’s win streak.
