More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From News Graphics
News Graphics
News Graphics
News Graphics
News Graphics
News Graphics
Chloride is building up in Minnesota rivers
Chloride from de-icers (road salt) and water softeners does not break down in the environment, nor can it be effectively treated, meaning the pollutant builds up in lakes and streams. Here's a look at the flow-adjusted growth in chloride concentrations in rivers near the Twin Cities since 1985.