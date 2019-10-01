Pressured by trade woes, confidence levels of Minnesota and Midwest manufacturers fell into "fragile" territory in September as factory growth contracted for a second consecutive month, according to a closely watched economic report released Tuesday by Creighton University.

Still, the nine-state Midwest region fared better than the nation. A separate survey also released Tuesday by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) found that factory activity fell to the lowest level since June 2009, the last month of the Great Recession.

The ISM's manufacturing index was a disappointing 47.8, down from 49.1 in August as exports, new orders and production fell. Any index reading below 50 signals the sector is shrinking.

Creighton's regional Mid-America Index for Minnesota and eight other central states was 49.1, down from 49.3 in August amid shrinking inventories, employment, imports and exports. The downtick is the second after 32 consecutive months of continuous growth in the region.

Minnesota's index was lower than peer states at 48.4. That was down from 48.6 in August as new orders, production, inventories and employment all fell below the critical "growth neutral" index of 50. While construction and medical equipment manufacturers in the state largely bucked the downtrend, food processors, ethanol producers and other nondurable goods manufacturers continued to see "pullbacks in economic activity," the report said.

The Creighton report follows months of worrying earnings and other economic reports that signaled slowing economies around the world and heightened pressures as U.S. factories scrambled to deal with the shortage of skilled workers and the fall out from a volatile trade war with China. September's regional employment index sunk to its lowest level in 34 months.

"For 2019, the Mid-America economy has been expanding at a pace well below that of the nation," said Ernie Goss, director of Creighton's Economic Forecasting Group. "Based on the last two months of surveys of manufacturing supply managers, both the U.S. and Mid-America economies are likely to move even lower in the months ahead."

Goss said the probability of a recession during the first half of 2020 "had risen significantly" over the past few months.

Across the region — which includes Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, The Dakotas, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma — 48% of surveyed supply managers said trade tariffs negatively affected their companies.

The tariffs disrupted supply chains, increased costs, forced hiring freezes and forced nearly a fifth of producers to find new vendors and suppliers outside of China and other affected countries. As a result, September's business confidence index was just 47.7.

Over the next six months, "I expect business confidence to depend heavily on trade talks with China, and the passage of the nation's trade agreement with Canada and Mexico (USMCA)," Goss said. "Quick passage of USMCA is very important for the regional economy."

In a few weeks, large multinational manufacturers such as 3M, Polaris Inc., Ecolab, Pentair, Graco and nVent begin reporting third quarter results. Economists said they are anxious to see how producers fared in July, August and September and if they are still wrestling with export and employment woes, the high U.S. dollar, and shrinking demand from customers who are cutting costs and spending down supply inventories rather than reordering new products.