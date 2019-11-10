A man who crashed his car in north Minneapolis after being shot Saturday afternoon died on Sunday.

Police received numerous 911 calls about shots being fired and the car crash, and responded to the 4600 block of N. Lyndale Avenue around 4:45 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with critical injuries and died Sunday.

“He had substantial injuries from being shot and crashing his car,” police spokesman John Elder said Sunday.

Elder said a person of interest was taken into custody Saturday night but released.

The victim was in is 30s; Elder said his identity would be released by the medical examiner.

STAFF REPORT