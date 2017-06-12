Minneapolis police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured and a man in a stolen vehicle dead.

A caller to 911 reported that a van had struck a fire hydrant and a tree and crashed about 1:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 32nd Street and Blaisdell Avenue S.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat. Paramedics from Hennepin County Medical Center arrived and discovered the man had been shot. The victim died at the scene, said Minneapolis Police spokesman Corey Schmidt.

Upon checking, officers learned the van had been stolen a few days earlier in Brooklyn Park.

Investigators went door to door looking for witnesses and will be back in the neighborhood talking to people Monday, Schmidt said.

Meanwhile, officers on the North Side are looking into a shooting that left two men injured and a car crash they suspect is related.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Bryant Avenue N. around 11:25 p.m. Sunday. That is where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale for treatment. He is expected to be OK, police said.

While officers were looking for suspects, they learned that a second man with a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital, Schmidt said.

About the same time, police began investigating a hit-and-run crash a few blocks away at 33rd and Logan Avenues N. No one was injured in the crash but police believe the crash may be related to the Bryant Avenue shootings, Schmidt said.

No one has been arrested in either incident.

Anybody with information can contact Minneapolis Police on its tip line at 612-692-8477.