Police in Woodbury shot a man late Sunday morning in a residential neighborhood, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred in the 7700 block of Highpointe Road, according to dispatch for the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The man was described by emergency dispatch audio as in his mid-30s. The gunfire entered his lower torso from the front and exited his lower back, the audio revealed.

"This is an officer-involved shooting," emergency personnel were heard saying on dispatch audio.

The man's condition was not immediately known as emergency medical personnel were preparing to take him to Regions Hospital.

That block of Highpointe is made up of single-family homes and sits to the south and west of where Valley Creek Road and Radio Drive intersect.

A caller to dispatch said the man was having homicidal feelings and wanted to die. He also indicated that he had weapons and commented about officers shooting him.

Authorities have to say what led to the shooting. Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.