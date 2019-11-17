A man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Minneapolis’ Marcy-Holmes neighborhood on Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene on the 600 block of SE. Main Street, not far from the Stone Arch Bridge, around 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Stone Arch Apartments. He was taken to HCMC, where he later died.

Emergency dispatch audio identified the victim as a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. A suspect vehicle fled the area and later broke down on Interstate 35W, according to police transmissions. The State Patrol found three men pushing the stalled sedan, which matched the description given out by Minneapolis police, dispatchers said.

A police spokesman would not confirm that any arrests had been made. Homicide investigators spoke with numerous people in the area at the time, John Elder said.

The shooting marks the 40th homicide this year in the city — and another violent episode for the Marcy-Holmes area. In recent months, concerned residents have held listening sessions with police following two sexual assaults and the Oct. 16 fatal stabbing of Abdoulaye Cisse. Cisse, a Minnesota National Guardsman, died in a seemingly random attack on his 27th birthday.

Violent crime in the area is lower than it has been in years — although inflammatory posts on popular online communities like Nextdoor suggest otherwise, Chris Lautenschlager, executive director of the Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association, said last month.

Map: Man shot, killed Map: Man shot, killed

“Crime has gone down in terms of raw numbers, based on what the police are telling us, but the perception of it seems to be skyrocketing in terms of what people are reading on their phone,” he said.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.