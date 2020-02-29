A 28-year-old man found guilty late last year of fatally shooting a teenager at a south Minneapolis gas station in 2018 has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the 280-month sentence for Rodney D. Jackson, who had no permanent address, on Friday. Prosecutors had been seeking a 30-year sentence.

On Nov. 1, a jury found Jackson guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Mohamed Abdi, of Minneapolis.

A sentencing date set for late last year was delayed so the court could bring back the jurors who convicted Jackson and determine whether their deliberations might have been tainted by a juror who reportedly gave them outside information.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 6, 2018, Jackson and his girlfriend, Derionna Leake, of Robbinsdale, pulled up to a pump at the Speedway gas station at 2445 Bloomington Av. When the couple returned from the convenience store, Jackson’s SUV was trapped between two vehicles.

Abdi’s vehicle was in front, and Jackson and Leake began yelling at him. Leake threw a jar of Vaseline in Abdi’s direction.

Mohamed Abdi was 18 when he was fatally shot in November 2018.

When the car behind them moved, Jackson drove off, but parked across the street. Leake continued throwing items at Abdi’s vehicle, who responded by throwing stones toward Jackson’s SUV.

Jackson then held a gun out of the window, lined up his shot and fired once as Abdi tried to run away, the charges say.

The shot struck Abdi in the back of the head. He died several hours later at HCMC.

Leake pleaded guilty to second-degree riot for her role in the incident.