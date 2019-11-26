A man’s body was recovered Tuesday morning from a Chain of Lakes channel in Minneapolis, authorities said.

Emergency personnel were alerted about 7:30 a.m. to the body’s presence in the channel connecting Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska, said Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman Robin Smothers.

Hennepin County Water Patrol personnel retrieved the body, and the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and rule on the circumstances of his death.