The man who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in Bemidji on Wednesday night has been identified.

Vernon May, 34, of Red Lake died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Friday.

The names of the two officers who discharged their firearms during the incident were also identified: Officer Bidal Duran, who has been with the Bemidji Police Department for six years and Deputy Brandon Newhouse, who has been with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office for two years.

Both are on standard administrative leave.

According to police:

Officer Duran made a traffic stop about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 30th Street NW and Ridgeway Avenue. Duran determined that a passenger in the back seat had a warrant for an arrest on an undisclosed allegation. Deputy Newhouse was called to assist.

As the passenger, later identified as May, got out of the vehicle as ordered, Duran and Newhouse saw that he had a handgun. Duran and May struggled for control of the gun, and the officers subsequently fired their guns and struck the suspect.

The BCA is conducting the investigation. When complete, the agency will turn its findings over to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office for review.