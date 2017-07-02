One man fatally stabbed another early Sunday in Minneapolis and was arrested with injuries of his own, authorities said.

The violence occurred about 12:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of Newtown Avenue N., according to police.

Officers called to the scene came upon a man with several stab wounds, police said. They gave aid to the man, as did paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken to North Memorial Medical Center, with noncritical injuries, police said.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of either man or reveal any circumstances in connection with the incident, except to say there are no other suspects in this case.

Anyone with information about this altercation can call police at 612-692-8777 or text 847411 (enter MPD, a space and then the information).