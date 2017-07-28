Minneapolis police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Friday night on the city’s North Side.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue N. just after 8:40 p.m., police said. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office will release the name of the victim, police said.

No one has been arrested. Officers from the Fourth Precinct and investigators from the department’s homicide unit canvassed the neighborhood Friday night, talking to residents and seeking witnesses. They will be in the area again Saturday.

Twitter: @KarenAnelZamora