The man shot to death by police in Hastings died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the autopsy released Wednesday night.

The Hennepin County medical examiner identified him as Keagan Johnson-Lloyd, 23, of Rochester.

Police said he was a suspect in a stabbing at a group home Monday afternoon. Later, he was spotted walking in a neighborhood, where two police officers encountered him shortly after 6 p.m.

“At one point during the encounter, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man,” a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension statement said.

The BCA said its investigation is in the early stages. The officers were equipped with body-worn cameras, and their squad cars also had dash-mounted cameras.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what danger he posed to officers.

STAFF REPORT