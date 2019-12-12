A man was fatally shot at a Brooklyn Center gas station Wednesday night, and the shooter remained at large.

Police were called to the Pump n’ Munch in the 1500 block of 69th Avenue about 8:15 p.m. on a reports of shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound, said Police Cmdr. Rick Gabler.

Officers and paramedics attempted life saving measures, and the man died at the scene, Gabler said.

The man’s name has yet to be released.

Investigators continued to look for a suspect, but Gabler said the shooting did not appear to be a random crime.