A man working at a Shakopee malting company died Monday night, police said.

The death occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the Rahr Malting Company at 800 W. 1st Avenue. Officers were called by employees to the plant and found the man dead, said Sgt. Jamie Pearson.

Police released few details, but said they will release more information later Tuesday, Pearson said.

Rahr Malting Company is a family-owned company that employs more than 240 workers. In November, the company opened a new $68 million malt house and in the process became what is believed to be the world’s largest single-site malting facility.

The campus now includes six malt houses, a 20,000-square-foot research brewery and technical center, and an 80,000-square-foot distribution and packaging facility.

Rahr has been in Shakopee since 1937.