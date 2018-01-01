A man suffering from physical trauma died early Monday after he was found on a sidewalk on the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue North in Minneapolis, police said.

Police said they found the man at about 1:48 a.m. after responding to a 911 call, The victim was transported to North Memorial Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The name of the victim, as well as the nature and cause of his death, will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

There have been no arrests,

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).