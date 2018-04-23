Man Cave Craft Eats is renaming itself Mighty Spark Food Co. in hopes of appealing to a broader audience (read: women).



The fast-growing craft meats company, based in Minneapolis, wants this new brand to position it as a "better-for-you" option in the meat aisle without compromising on taste.



"In the meat department, it seems like everyone is trying to be the oldest butcher on the block," said Nick Beste, the company's founder and chief executive. "No one is speaking to today's consumer. That's what we want to be. We are trying to be the modern meat company."



Mighty Spark has grown 700 percent so far this year (from October through April) and is in more than 5,000 stores across all 50 U.S. states, including large grocery retailers like Krogers, Costco, Publix, Target, Albertsons, Cub Foods and HyVee.



In addition to the rebranding, which launches this month, Mighty Spark is rolling out a number of new products aimed at health-conscious meat eaters. They include turkey burgers, ground chicken, patties that are half meat-half grain and jerky-like low-calorie chicken sticks.

Mighty Spark is also introducing butcher-counter service at some of its retail partner's locations. Its poultry patties and poultry sausages will be the first products to appear at hundreds of deli meat counters nationwide.



"To start, it will be small, but we anticipate that if it goes the way we think it will go, it will be a big part of our business," Beste said.



While the company got its start selling at farmers markets around Minneapolis, the Twin Cities is not its biggest market. In fact, the company probably has higher visibility and greater popularity in markets like Seattle, Portland, Boston and New York City, Beste said.



"Our biggest markets to-date have been outside of Minnesota," Beste said. "This will be the first year we will have a really big presence in the local market."



Beste says the company stands outs in two ways: its one-for-one program and its small-batch approach.



For every Mighty Spark product purchased, the company's Bite Back initiative donates one meal to a charity partner dedicated to feeding hungry children.



The company still makes everything in small batches of 300 to 500 pounds at a time. "You'll never hear us say 'That's too expensive,' " said Beste. "It's always going to be what makes it taste the best."