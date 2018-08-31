Make no bones about it, Josh Larson is a huge fan of the Northstar commuter rail line.

And while he's not shouting from the rooftops, he is letting the world know about his affinity for the passenger rail service that runs from Big Lake to downtown Minneapolis with a new German polka called "I Love the Northstar."

The three-and-a- half minute ditty is the lead song on the latest album released by the ensemble Dance at Your Own Risk. The album called "Changing Attitudes" was produced with support from Achieve Services, Inc., which allows people with developmental disablities to express themselves in exciting ways, said musical director Joe Loskota.

Larson, 25 of Elk River, was on board when the train made its inaugural run between Big Lake and Minneapolis in 2009 and he's been a frequent rider ever since.

"He's into the Northstar," Loskota said. "He came up with the lyrics and the melody. It was fun to capture his love for the Northstar in this song."

Available on iTunes, Spotify, CD Baby and posted on Youtube, the song is catching a following, Loskota said.

It did catch the attention of executives at Metro Transit, who sent a representative to a CD release party last week where Larson performed the piece live. Metro Transit's Director of Commuter Rail Anthony Hebert showed up and made Larson an honorary engineer for the Northstar line.

"It came to us as a fun earworm," said Metro Transit spokesman John Komarek. "It was a pleasant surprise."

Dance at Your Own Risk recorded its first album five years ago using an iPad. Five albums later the group is still going strong, Loskota said.

"People write songs about life experiences, things that are funny, heartbreaking and all different subjects," he said. "The express themselves artistically and we hope it [the albums] change how people perceive people with disabilities, that they have thoughts, feelings, love life and relationships."

Located in Blaine, Achieve Services is a training and habilitation program serving adults with developmental disabilities.