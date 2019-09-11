A man became trapped in a grain bin on a farm northwest of Belle Plaine and died, authorities said.
The incident occurred midafternoon Tuesday at a farm on Hwy. 25 just east of 311th Avenue in Faxon Township, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man, 74, had been unloading soybeans from the bin and was “trapped and engulfed” in the beans, a Sheriff’s Office statement read.
Deputies and emergency personnel cut open one side of the bin in an effort to free the man, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was located and pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities will release the man’s identity following family notifications.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Minnesota archbishop opens investigation into fellow bishop
The Roman Catholic archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis says he has opened an investigation under a new Vatican protocol into allegations that the bishop of Crookston interfered with investigations into clerical sexual misconduct.
Local
Nebraska authorities release names of collision victims
Authorities have released the name of a Fairbury man who was killed when his sport utility vehicle collided with a truck hauling bricks in southeast Nebraska.
South Metro
Man becomes trapped in grain bin near Belle Plaine and dies
The man, 74, had been unloading soybeans from the bin, the Sheriff's Office said.
Duluth
Cause of Duluth synagogue fire unknown; officials check new evidence
Investigators are knocking on doors and reviewing surveillance video in search of answers.
Duluth
Two new lawsuits say PolyMet permits violate federal laws
PolyMet near construction phase of copper-nickel site.