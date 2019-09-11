A man became trapped in a grain bin on a farm northwest of Belle Plaine and died, authorities said.

The incident occurred midafternoon Tuesday at a farm on Hwy. 25 just east of 311th Avenue in Faxon Township, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, 74, had been unloading soybeans from the bin and was “trapped and engulfed” in the beans, a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

Deputies and emergency personnel cut open one side of the bin in an effort to free the man, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities will release the man’s identity following family notifications.