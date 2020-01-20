A man's body with "obvious trauma" was located by police Monday morning in an alley in north Minneapolis, authorities said.

The scene is the alley behind the 3500 block of 4th Street N., according to police spokesman John Elder.

A call to 911 alerted police to the male's body "in the snowbank in the alley" shortly after 7:10 a.m., emergency dispatch audio disclosed.

Elder said responding officers noted "there was obvious trauma to the body," and police are "launching an investigation" into what he characterized as a suspicious death.

There is no immediate word about what led to the death, and no arrests have been made. The man's identity has yet to be disclosed.

ShotSpotter technology detected a single gunshot two days earlier a block to the east, but Elder said he doubted that had anything to do with this man's death.

