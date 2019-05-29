7 p.m. vs. Seattle • CBS Sports Network, 106.1-FM

Lynx look to keep edge

Preview: Both teams won their opener without a good bit of star power; Seattle beat Phoenix without both Sue Bird and defending league MVP Breanna Stewart, and the Lynx bested Chicago with both Seimone Augustus and Karima Christmas-Kelly out because of sore knees.

Players to watch: Lynx F Napheesa Collier’s 27 points marks the second-biggest WNBA rookie debut in league history. She also had six rebounds, three blocks and two steals. C Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 10 rebounds (she had 22 double-doubles last year). Seattle’s Natasha Howard — the former Lynx F/C — scored 21 points with 16 rebounds and five steals in the Storm’s season opener. Seattle also got 17 points and four assists and 16 points and six assists from guards Jewell Loyd and Jordin Canada, respectively.

Numbers: Seattle won two of three games vs. the Lynx last season. That included an Aug. 12 loss that ended Minnesota’s 16-game home winning streak in the series. Still, Minnesota has won 22 of the last 29 games between the two teams.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee) is out. F Karima Christmas-Kelly (knee) is questionable. Seattle G Sue Bird (knee) and F Breanna Stewart (Achilles) are out.

Kent Youngblood