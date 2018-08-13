The high ankle sprain point guard Danielle Robinson suffered in the Lynx’s victory Thursday at Las Vegas might not heal in time for the postseason, which could force the Lynx to make a personnel move when setting the playoff roster.

“I think it’s a difficult timeline with the injury she has,’’ Reeve said of Robinson, who had a boot on the ankle while watching the team warm up for Sunday’s game with Seattle at Target Center. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s a difficult timeline. She was playing well.’’

Robinson had a 12-point, 11-assist double-double in Minnesota’s victory Tuesday at Chicago and had seven points when she injured her left ankle Thursday. Tanisha Wright took over at the point and had a strong game, with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The team will have a decision to make when setting the playoff roster, which cannot be changed after it is submitted to the league. If there is confidence Robinson could return during the postseason, they could keep her on the roster. Or they could sign a free-agent backup point guard.

Starting power forward Rebekkah Brunson, who suffered a broken nose and a concussion Aug. 5, missed her third straight game Sunday.

Kent Youngblood