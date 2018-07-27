All-Star Practice Ticket holders for Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game can use those ticket to attend open team practices Friday (Team Delle Donne 1-1:45 p.m., Team Parker 2:15-3 p.m.).

Orange Carpet All-Stars will walk the orange carpet as they enter a welcome reception at Target Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Fans can view the arrivals but can't attend the reception.