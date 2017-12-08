File photo

Ride sharing has become the way for many to get around in cities across the nation, including the Twin Cities. But have you ever wondered where those who use the app-based services such as Uber and Lyft take those cars?

Well we got an idea this week when Lyft announced the winners of the third annual Lyftie Awards, which celebrates local hot spots in 32 cities with the most Lyft passenger drop-offs in 2017. Locally, here are the most-visited destinations:

Restaurant: Hell's Kitchen

Bar: Cowboy Jack's

Event Space: First Avenue

University: University of Minnesota

Only in the Twin Cities: Mall of America

Trending Destination: Surly Brewing Co.

None of the metro area's hot spots nabbed a national Lyftie. For the record, here are those winners:

Bar: Good Times at Davey Wayne's (Los Angeles, CA)

Good Times at Davey Wayne's (Los Angeles, CA) Beach: North Avenue Beach (Chicago, IL)

North Avenue Beach (Chicago, IL) Coffee Shop: Cafe Du Monde (New Orleans, LA)

Cafe Du Monde (New Orleans, LA) Hotel: Planet Hollywood (Las Vegas, NV)

Planet Hollywood (Las Vegas, NV) LGBTQ: The Abbey (Los Angeles, CA)

The Abbey (Los Angeles, CA) Open Air Market/Farmer's Market: Ponce City Market (Atlanta, GA)

Ponce City Market (Atlanta, GA) Museum: Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York, NY)

Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York, NY) Neighborhood: LoDo/Lower Downtown Denver (Denver, CO)

LoDo/Lower Downtown Denver (Denver, CO) Quick Bites: In N’ Out (Las Vegas, NV)

In N’ Out (Las Vegas, NV) Restaurant: Souvla in Hayes Valley (San Francisco, CA)

Souvla in Hayes Valley (San Francisco, CA) Sports Bar: American Social (Miami, FL)

American Social (Miami, FL) Spotting Celebrities: Catch LA (West Hollywood, CA)

This is the third year for the Lyfties.

"This is a great occasion to recognize top destinations across the country for what makes them unique," said Lyft Twin Cities Market Manager.Chapin Hansen.

Also this week, Uber, the nation's largest rideshare company, examined the most "Uber-ed" places in each state, excluding airports and major transit stations. In Minnesota, the Mall of America topped the charts for most popular Uber destination in 2017, while Miller Park took the top spot in Wisconsin, said spokeswoman Charity Jackson.