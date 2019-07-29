Minnesota United traded veteran defender and Woodbury graduate Eric Miller to New York City FC Monday for $50,000 in general-allocation money.

That’s the same price United received when it traded Sam Nicholson to Colorado for Miller and GAM in May 2018. He played 18 games for United last season and another six MLS games this season, including four consecutively as a left-back starter when the team shuffled the lineup to improve its leaky defense and traded left back and captain Francisco Calvo in May.

He last started a MLS game July 6 at Montreal at right back.

This is the third transaction United has made in the current MLS transfer window that started July 9 and ends August 9. It signed Finnish national team midfielder Robin Lod using targeted-allocation money shortly after the window opened and two weeks later signed French left back Wilfried Moimbe as well.

Montreal selected Miller fifth overall out of Creighton in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft and moved to Colorado two years later. In 2017, he started all 30 games in which he played and was named the Rapids’ Defensive Player of the Year.

Now 26, Miller played with the U18 and U20 U.S. national teams, participating in the 2013 Toulon Tournament and the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey.

In MLS, general allocation money is available to clubs in addition to their salary budget and can be used in several ways.

United coach Adrian Heath has said his team will seek adding to the roster before the transfer window closes if it can find “the right player.”

The acquisition of Lod and Moimbe fills the allowed number of international players allowed, but United could clear room for another by trading for an international-player slot or when veteran defender Michael Boxall’s pending green card is completed.

United played Vancouver to a scoreless draw Saturday at Allianz Field and next plays Portland there on Sunday without star Darwin Quintero, who will be suspended for that first of two consecutive home games against the Timbers because of yellow-card accumulations.