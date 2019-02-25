Ideal weather conditions allowed a couple of hockey guys in the State of Hockey to glide into the record book.

The Guinness World Records has certified that the longest ice hockey pass was made on a mirror-smooth Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis late last fall.

The passer: hockey enthusiast Zach Lamppa, of Detroit Lakes. The recipient: Stanley Cup champion and Minnesota Wild analyst Tom Chorske.

A Guinness representative on hand for the Nov. 20 effort said that his bosses in London determined that the pass must exceed 894 feet, or the length of nearly 4½ NHL-size rinks.

With two stripes-wearing high school officials on hand to direct, Lamppa and Chorske were given a few practice tries. All came up short.

Notified that now was the time to make his first official long-distance pass, the lefthanded Lamppa loaded up and muscled a wrist shot that slid ... and slid ... and eased past the spray-painted mark before coming to a gentle rest on Chorske’s blade. Distance: 904 feet and 3 inches.

While it wasn’t exactly like hoisting the Stanley Cup as Chorske did as a New Jersey Devil in 1995, Lamppa was happy to receive the Guinness world record certificate just the same as a video crew wrapped up documentation.