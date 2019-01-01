Photo by ABC of Arik Nordby and Ryan Walther

Ryan Walther, a Twin Cities entrepreneur who was a founder of satirical newspaper, The Onion, recently fooled the investment sharpies on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

At least for a few minutes.

According to published reports, Walther and business partner Arik Nordby pranked the judges when they solicited funds for a fictitious company, “Rynarki.” They tried to raise $75,000 in exchange for 15 percent of Rynakri, a supposed seller of “time-saving products,” from a coffee-maker shower head to slippers that act as dusters for pets.”

The weird products inspired no offers. That’s good. Because they were just empty boxes with the crazy gadgets printed on the outside, including “pet sweep.”

Bob Hennessy, a retired Twin Cities business lawyer and acquaintance of Walther, said Walther is traveling this week.

The Rynarki boxes “included” products such as $7 "plant urinal." The box says it will help the owner "turn your liquid gold into leafy greens!" And an "earwax candle kit." The extraction device was supposed to be in the box.All the business sharpies were laughing.

After pranking the prospective investors, Walther and Arik Nordby introduced the real company, Prank-O.

They got disbelief from the investors when they sought $640,000 in exchange for an 8 percent stake in the business.The valuation elicited exasperated groans from the sharks. However, the entrepreneurs revealed the sales numbers, according to CNBC: $10 million since 2013. The company expected $2.8 million in 2018 sales. Prank-O is sold via mass retailer as well as e-commerce.

Prank-O was started after Walther met Nordby, who designed the prank gift boxes. They were selling successfully on The Onion's e-store. The two joined and Prank-O was born.

The pair said inaugural sales were slow and the business floundered when Walther and Nordby diversified to create physical prank products (like the ones advertised on their prank gift boxes). That idea tanked. The co-founders told the Sharks they had $1 million in debt and were working off a line of credit.

Cuban was interested.

"I'll make you an offer, but you're going to have to listen," Cuban said, according to a published report. "You've got a great product, you've got great comedy minds, but your track record speaks for itself, and I don't mean that in any disrespect, but all entrepreneurs go through this."

He offered them $640,000 but for 25 percent, three times the equity the owners wanted to concede.

Shark Kevin O'Leary also made a $640,000 offer for a royalty of 38 cents per unit indefinitely. No equity.

The entrepreneurs tried to negotiate with Cuban for less equity. No cigar. They took that shark’s offer.