More From Local
Local
Suspect in Wisconsin teen's abduction ordered to stand trial
A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl and killing her parents was ordered to stand trial Wednesday after a brief hearing.
Local
The Latest: Man waives hearing in Wisconsin girl abduction
The Latest on court appearance for man accused of kidnapping Wisconsin girl and killing her parents (all times local):
Minneapolis
Man charged with kidnapping Jayme Closs appears in court
Jake Patterson has yet to enter a plea to charges that could imprison him for life if convicted. Next court date set for March 27.
Local
Reports: Officer shot and wounded in Milwaukee
There are several reports of a shooting in Milwaukee that wounded a police officer.
