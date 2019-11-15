More from Star Tribune
For Obama and Patrick, a long friendship and political bond
Deval Patrick was in need of a pep talk.
EU acts against Colombia for slapping duties on fries
The European Union is launching a case against Colombia at the World Trade Organization for slapping extra duties on fries from the bloc.
County declares itself Second Amendment sanctuary
A county in rural northeastern Wisconsin has declared itself a Second Amendment sanctuary, a move commissioners say is designed to send a "keep your hands off our guns" message to politicians.
Ousted ambassador to testify in Trump impeachment probe
The House will hear from a singular witness Friday in the Trump impeachment hearings: Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was targeted by the president's allies in a "smear" campaign now central to the inquiry.
An ambassador fired: What to watch on Day 2 of impeachment
An ambassador, her firing and a pair of fixers.