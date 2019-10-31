The state soccer championship games begin at 10 a.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium with four games scheduled. Click below for a link to live video of the games.



Click here for live game coverage from PrepSpotlight.TV

Here's the schedule of today's games:

10 a.m.: Mahtomedi vs. Orono in 1A girls.

12:30 p.m.: Holy Angels vs. The Blake School, 1A boys

3 p.m.: Centennial vs. maple Grove, 2A girls

5:30 p.m.: Edina vs. East Ridge, 2A boys.

For previews of all four games, click here.

For game results and more high school soccer coverage, go to our high school soccer hub: