The state soccer championship games begin at 10 a.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium with four games scheduled. Click below for a link to live video of the games.
Click here for live game coverage from PrepSpotlight.TV
Here's the schedule of today's games:
10 a.m.: Mahtomedi vs. Orono in 1A girls.
12:30 p.m.: Holy Angels vs. The Blake School, 1A boys
3 p.m.: Centennial vs. maple Grove, 2A girls
5:30 p.m.: Edina vs. East Ridge, 2A boys.
For previews of all four games, click here.
For game results and more high school soccer coverage, go to our high school soccer hub:
