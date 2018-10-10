NEW YORK — The wife of a limousine driver involved in a New York crash that killed 20 people says her late husband expressed concerns about the company's vehicles.

Kim Lisinicchia ( lihs-ih-NIHK'-ee-uh) tells CBS in an interview broadcast Wednesday that her husband, Scott, stated several times that he needed a different vehicle but then trusted the company's assurances that its "cars were all right."

Prestige Limousine has been criticized for maintaining vehicles rife with violations and for employing a driver lacking a commercial license.

Prestige's lawyer, Lee Kindlon, says safety issues had been corrected. He says the driver might have misjudged his ability to stop at the bottom of a hill Saturday in Schoharie (skoh-HAYR'-ee), New York.

Lisinicchia says her husband was "in excellent health" and drove a tractor-trailer for 20 years.