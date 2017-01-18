



The son of former Vikings quarterback and Super Bowl champion Brad Johnson is catching the attention of college coaches around the country.

Max Johnson, just a freshman at Oconee County High School near Athens, Ga., already has two scholarship offers from Florida State and Miami. Both were offered to Max as an eighth-grader.

The Class of 2020 lefthanded passer is 6-2, 187 pounds and scouted as a pro-style quarterback.

Miami coach Mark Richt, also Max’s uncle, told The Palm Beach Post his nephew is “a legitimate baller.” The Hurricanes were the first to offer Max in February 2016.

Florida State, where Brad played college football, offered Max a few months later.

The teenager’s first-ever tweet announced his offer from Miami, and in June he posted a photo with FSU coach Jimbo Fisher to announce the Seminoles’ offer.

“They told me that they were going to recruit me for me, and that my dad’s career was over and he can’t play anymore,” Johnson told Bleacher Report.

“Right now my focus is just leading my high school team and letting the future take care of itself.”

Max can learn a lot from his dad, who played 15 NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2003. Brad was drafted by the Vikings in the ninth round of the 1992 draft and played five seasons in Minnesota sharing time as the starting quarterback. He was replaced by Randall Cunningham and traded to Washington where he spent two seasons before moving to Tampa Bay.

Brad led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl and earned his second Pro Bowl honor during the 2002 season.

He returned to Minnesota in 2005 and played two seasons with the Vikings before ending his career in Dallas.

Watch Bleacher Report's Max Johnson highlight reel for a glimpse of the family's new star quarterback:

