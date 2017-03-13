After more than two weeks in pursuit, law enforcement captured a Level 3 sex offender who was wanted in Dakota County on charges that he raped and impregnated a preteen girl with diminished mental capacity.

Christopher Donald Lee Blair, 35, was arrested Sunday at a motel in Minneapolis, South St. Paul Police Chief William Messerich said Monday.

Messerich did not disclose how authorities were led to Blair at the Aqua City Motel on Lyndale Avenue S., just north of the Crosstown freeway. Agencies involved in the capture were the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minneapolis Police Department.

Blair was charged last month with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with allegations that in September he raped and impregnated a South St. Paul girl who is now 12 years old, has special needs and struggles with decisionmaking abilities.

The girl’s mother told police that the defendant was known to her family, the complaint continued.

Blair was released from prison in April 2015 and was registered as a Level 3 offender living in South St. Paul near Bryant Avenue and Concord Street N. Level 3 offenders are considered the most likely to reoffend.

Blair has had a history of kidnapping women he does not know after approaching them in public places, according to state corrections officials. He has used a weapon to gain compliance.