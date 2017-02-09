A whole lot of money and technical savvy has gone into making “The Lego Batman Movie” look small-scale and amateurish. That’s precisely what this agreeable load of inspired nonsense requires. Using a pile of little plastic figures to represent franchise superheroes is a preposterous idea to start with, so why not double down and make it extra ridiculous?

Three years after the toy brand came to life with “The Lego Movie,” those snap-together bricks are on their way to being a major film franchise. This witty action-adventure farce, guided by a new creative crew, doesn’t live up to the inspired madness of the utterly awesome original; but few could. It does give DC’s crime-fighting icon far better treatment than the lamentable “Batman v Superman.” Or “Batman Forever.” Or “Batman and Robin.” Or many more.

“The Lego Batman Movie” makes fun of those films and too many more to count. The whole movie is a sly series of send-ups, lampooning movie scenes and characters so familiar they reside permanently in our subconscious. The opening, a long look at a murky, formless screen, begins with the Dark Knight growling, “Black. All important movies start with a black screen.” Then the time-honored studio logo appears and he mispronounces Warner Bros. Marvel’s “Deadpool” did it first, but it still works.

The film creates a grotesque Gotham City where (spoiler alert) Bruce Wayne spends his abundant free time beating up and helping imprison evildoers. It’s steady work, but not fulfilling. Brooding billionaire Bruce spends scads of money stocking his solitary Batcave with hundreds of unused crime fighter costumes, Batarangs, high-tech vehicles and his virtual personal assistant, ’Puter (actually Apple’s Siri). The jabber between Bruce (voiced by Will Arnett, reprising the role from the first Lego film) and that disembodied chatterbox (played uncredited here, as she is everywhere, by Siri’s voice actress Susan Bennett) is wonderfully daft.

But Bruce needs someone to talk to. He has disconnected from his butler-aide-mentor-surrogate father-babysitter, Alfred Pennyworth (Ralph Fiennes). Other than one-sided conversations with a portrait of his late parents, he’s a lonely, poor little rich kid. He fills his time watching Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger fall desperately in love in “Jerry Maguire.” But he’s a tough guy who needs nobody, no way, no time, no kidding. Or so he says.

If you suspect that this will be a movie about the caped crusader learning some important life lessons about feelings, you are correct. Reclusive Bruce ever so slowly begins to listen to emotionally needy orphan Dick Grayson, aka Robin (Michael Cera), and take-charge Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl (Rosario Dawson). When Barbara sees Bruce dashing around with his youthful new companion, he maintains, “He’s not my son.” “It’s even weirder if he’s not,” she replies.

The Lego Batman Movie ★★★ out of 4 stars Rating: PG for rude humor and some action.

There’s still plenty of time for ongoing skirmishes with the Joker (Zach Galifianakis), Harley Quinn (Jenny Slate) and a mixed bag of villains from Harry Potter’s world, Dr. Who’s universe, giant monster movies, those little beasties from the “Gremlins” movies and even the shark from “Jaws.” All of the brutes overrunning Gotham were recruited by the Joker, whose helter-skelter scheme is a plot to win back the attention of the nemesis who “completes” him. Apparently being a villain is as friendless as being a hero.

Part of the film’s charm is how its scattershot jokes and clunky backgrounds mimic the way kids turn a battle of toy figures into a nutty, energetic, improv theater piece. Here, a sophisticated budget-busting CGI animated extravaganza is pretending to be a modest stop-motion flick. It’s meta, self-aware and a pretty decent sequel. Next up comes September’s Jackie Chan ninja comedy “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” opening in September. I’m up for that.

