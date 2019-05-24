Lawmakers returned to the State Capitol on Friday for a special session to wrap up a two-year, $48 billion budget with dozens of spending and policy matters awaiting final votes.

An agreement reached by Gov. Tim Walz and GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman set an adjournment deadline of 7 a.m. Saturday.

But hopes of a one-day session were thrown into question Friday morning.

The tight timeline hinges on the support of minority parties in the House and Senate.

Each bill typically requires a first, second and third reading on separate days. Lawmakers can vote to suspend the rules and clear the bills in a day, but they need a supermajority to do so — which means getting some House Republicans and Senate Democrats on board.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said he does not support a one-day special session, arguing it does not leave enough time for legislators to fully review the bills.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman talked with Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt on the House floor Monday morning. The two were planning to meet privately right after the floor session. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com Monday, May 20, 2019

"At this point were not planning to vote to suspend the rules ... We think it's reasonable that we just get to read the bills, get to understand the bills and comprehend what's in them," Daudt said.

If the special session cannot be wrapped up in one day, Hortman said she plans to continue work into Saturday or Sunday rather than taking a break and resuming votes after the Memorial Day weekend.

She said Minnesotans "deserve a budget absolutely as soon as possible." She disputed Daudt's claim that members have not had enough time to review bills. She said she has sent copies of bills to legislators over the past two days and they have had more time than past sessions to review the measures.

The health and human services bill — the longest of all the budget bills — was the only measure that had not yet been publicly posted Friday morning.

Daudt and Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, have thus far had little involvement in the negotiations on the state budget. The need for a supermajority grants them some leverage to make their desires heard.

A supermajority would also be required for the Legislature to pass a $500 million public works infrastructure borrowing bill, which was part of the deal reached by Walz, Gazelka and Hortman.

"As in any special session this is where the minority leaders have a little bit more influence and we're trying to work through that," Gazelka said Friday morning. "But it's my hope that we finish everything by 7 a.m. Saturday."

He said the quick time frame is doable, but depends on how much legislators want to talk about each of the bills.

"People really want to finish, but they also want to make sure that everything is done right," Gazelka said. "So let's wait and see."

Potential amendments on the House and Senate floors could also drag out the process.

Sen. Melissa Wicklund, DFL-Bloomington, said she plans to bring an amendment to the health and human services bill adding an emergency insulin program, which had bipartisan support in the regular session that ended Monday. "This would be something that affects people who are in emergency situations," she said, adding it needs to happen this year. "It just doesn't make sense to me to have people who are forced to ration their insulin."

Hortman said Friday that Senate Republicans refused to include the insulin measure in the bill, and it will have to wait.

"I'm hoping that we might be able to do it next year," she said.

Many of the provisions House Democrats fought for fell away in the final budget talks, Hortman said. Among the stymied proposals were efforts to change the standard for sexual harassment, extend driver's license eligibility to immigrants in the country illegally and provide the emergency insulin to diabetics.